Schwellenbach strikes out 12 and Murphy hits grand slam to lift Braves over Phillies

Schwellenbach strikes out 12 and Murphy hits grand slam to lift Braves over Phillies View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Schwellenbach struck out a career-high 12 and Sean Murphy hit a grand slam as the Atlanta Braves bounced back from an embarrassing loss to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 on Saturday night.

Schwellenbach (7-4) gave up one run, three hits and one walk in seven innings. He threw 64 of 90 pitches for strikes.

Murphy was 2 for 4 with a double. The seventh-inning slam was his 10th home run this season.

Austin Riley went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Nick Allen had a run-scoring single for the Braves, who were shut out in their previous two games — including a 13-0 defeat in the series opener Friday night.

Jesús Luzardo (7-4) gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings for the Phillies. He struck out seven and kept his team in the game by stranding five runners.

Alec Bohm knocked in Philadelphia’s run with a single in the sixth that cut Atlanta’s lead to 2-1, but Nick Castellanos flied out with two on to end the inning.

The Braves sat slumping Michael Harris II, starting Eli White in center field. Harris had started every game but one this season but is hitting .212. White was 0 for 3 with a run.

Key moment

Murphy’s grand slam broke open a 2-1 game with one out in the seventh. He hit the first pitch he saw from Jordan Romano 455 feet to left field for his second career slam and the first by the Braves this season. It came after consecutive singles by Marcell Ozuna, Riley and Ozzie Albies.

Key stat

Matt Olson’s first-inning single for Atlanta extended his on-base streak to a career-high 29 games.

Up next

Braves RHP Spencer Strider (3-5, 4.07 ERA) starts the finale of the three-game series Sunday against LHP Ranger Suárez (6-2, 2.08).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BILL TROCCHI

Associated Press