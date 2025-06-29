Semien has RBI single in 10th as Rangers beat Mariners 3-2 View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien had an RBI single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Saturday.

Mariners reliever Andrés Muñoz (3-1) hit Josh Smith with his first pitch after striking out Sam Haggerty to begin the 10th. Corey Seager — who homered in the third to give Texas a 2-1 lead — fell behind in the count 1-2 before working a walk to load the bases with one out for Semien.

Semien fouled off fastballs Muñoz reaching from 100.2 mph and 99.7 mph before hitting the game-winner to right field on a 100.1 mph pitch with a full count.

Shawn Armstrong (3-3) struck out two in a scoreless 10th for the win.

Dominic Canzone led off the third with his fifth home run — a 425-foot shot to right field on a 0-2 pitch from Rangers rookie Kumar Rocker to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

J.P. Crawford had a two-out throwing error and Seager followed with his ninth home run to give Texas the lead against Mariners starter Bryan Woo in the bottom of the inning.

Randy Arozarena’s RBI single in the sixth tied it 2-all.

Woo pitched six innings and matched his career high with nine strikeouts for the second straight start. He gave up five hits and has pitched at least six innings in all 16 starts. Félix Hernández set the Mariners’ single-season record with 18 in 2014.

Rocker allowed two runs and five hits in six innings with six strikeouts. He has allowed just four runs in his last three starts covering 16 1/3 innings.

Texas has played four extra-inning games this season with three coming in the last four games. Seattle won the series opener 7-6 in 12 innings Friday.

Key moment

Semien saw eight pitches in the 10th and only one was slower than 99.4 mph.

Key stat

Seattle is 6-2 against Texas this season and has won 16 of the last 21 matchups.

Up next

Mariners RHP Luis M. Castillo (4-5, 3.69 ERA) starts Sunday’s finale against Rangers RHP Jack Leiter (4-5, 4.55).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb