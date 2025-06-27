Dominguez leads Yankees against the Athletics following 4-hit performance

Athletics (33-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (46-34, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (2-2, 3.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Will Warren (4-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -211, Athletics +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Athletics after Jasson Dominguez had four hits against the Reds on Wednesday.

New York has a 24-16 record in home games and a 46-34 record overall. The Yankees have the highest team slugging percentage in the AL at .450.

The Athletics are 33-50 overall and 18-23 on the road. The Athletics have hit 101 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .361 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 53 walks and 63 RBIs. Jazz Chisholm is 14 for 41 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has a .345 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 15 doubles and nine home runs. Nick Kurtz is 12 for 38 with five home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .251 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Athletics: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press