Dodgers host the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (56-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-39, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (7-2, 3.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 3.52 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Brewers +160; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 33-17 at home and 58-39 overall. The Dodgers have a 17-11 record in games decided by one run.

Milwaukee has a 23-23 record in road games and a 56-40 record overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 12 doubles, seven triples and 32 home runs while hitting .276 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 11 for 36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Sal Frelick leads the Brewers with a .294 batting average, and has 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 26 walks and 39 RBIs. Jackson Chourio is 14 for 37 with two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .205 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press