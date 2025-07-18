Blue Jays host the Giants, look to extend home win streak

San Francisco Giants (52-45, third in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (55-41, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Justin Verlander (0-7, 4.81 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (9-4, 4.12 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -137, Giants +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the San Francisco Giants aiming to continue a seven-game home winning streak.

Toronto has gone 32-16 at home and 55-41 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 42-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco is 52-45 overall and 24-25 on the road. The Giants have gone 29-14 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .277 for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 9 for 31 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 23 doubles and 17 home runs for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 12 for 37 with two doubles and two triples over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 6-4, .223 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press