Angels host the Nationals on home winning streak

Washington Nationals (33-48, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (40-40, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (6-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (5-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -166, Nationals +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Washington Nationals trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 40-40 record overall and a 19-18 record in home games. The Angels have a 16-8 record in games decided by one run.

Washington is 17-24 in road games and 33-48 overall. The Nationals are sixth in the NL with 83 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 19 home runs while slugging .460. Jo Adell is 9 for 36 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

James Wood has 19 doubles and 22 home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 13 for 40 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .230 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (shoulder), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (head), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

