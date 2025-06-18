Yankees host Los Angeles Angels, look to end home losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (35-37, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (42-30, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.53 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough (3-1, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -225, Angels +184; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels looking to break their four-game home skid.

New York has gone 21-14 in home games and 42-30 overall. The Yankees have hit 109 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Los Angeles has gone 20-21 in road games and 35-37 overall. The Angels have gone 17-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Yankees are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 17 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs while hitting .372 for the Yankees. Austin Wells is 9 for 35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Zach Neto has 13 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 9 for 34 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .215 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by four runs

Angels: 6-4, .219 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press