Smith leads Astros against the Athletics after 4-hit game

Houston Astros (42-31, first in the AL West) vs. Athletics (30-45, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (7-4, 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (2-6, 4.47 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -162, Athletics +136; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Athletics after Cam Smith’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

The Athletics have a 30-45 record overall and a 13-24 record in home games. The Athletics rank seventh in the majors with 92 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Houston is 42-31 overall and 15-18 on the road. The Astros have a 33-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 45 RBIs for the Athletics. Max Muncy is 9 for 37 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Pena has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Astros. Smith is 14 for 40 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored by five runs

Astros: 7-3, .271 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (foot), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press