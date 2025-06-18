Fire In Wallace

Vegetation fire in the Wallace area of Calaveras County -- PGE live camera View Photo

Wallace, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a vegetation fire that the CHP reports started after a work truck went off Highway 12 into a field and ignited the blaze in the Wallace area of Calaveras County.

The vegetation fire has been named the Questo Fire; it ignited near Southworth Road. There is no word on the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened.

The CHP reports that an ambulance is on the way to the scene, but there is no word on injuries. We’ll provide an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.