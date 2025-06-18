Cam Smith hits 2 of Astros’ 5 homers in 13-3 win over Athletics View Photo

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cam Smith hit two of Houston’s five home runs and finished with four hits as the Astros routed the Athletics 13-3 on Tuesday night to halt their four-game winning streak.

Jason Alexander, claimed off waivers from the Athletics last month, pitched six shutout innings for Houston before tiring in the seventh. Mauricio Dubón, Christian Walker and Cooper Hummel also homered for the Astros.

Smith and Dubón went back-to-back in the fourth.

Smith connected for leadoff shots in the second and fourth. He drove in three runs and scored three times. The 22-year-old rookie has five major league homers — and two multihomer games.

Dubón followed Smith’s second home run with his second this season for a 5-0 lead against A’s starter JP Sears, who walked the bases loaded in the first before giving up a two-run single to Jake Meyers.

Smith finished off his first four-hit game with an RBI double in the eighth.

Alexander (1-0) threw a season-high 95 pitches in his 12th career start and first since Sept. 18, 2022, with Milwaukee. He allowed three runs — two earned — and three hits.

