Astros take 5-game win streak into matchup with the Athletics

Houston Astros (41-30, first in the AL West) vs. Athletics (29-44, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers (1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Athletics: Mitch Spence (2-1, 3.67 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -156, Athletics +131; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will attempt to prolong a five-game win streak with a victory against the Athletics.

The Athletics are 29-44 overall and 12-23 in home games. The Athletics are third in the AL with 90 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Houston is 41-30 overall and 14-17 on the road. The Astros have a 22-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has 15 doubles and eight home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 14 for 38 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Pena has nine home runs, 17 walks and 34 RBIs while hitting .325 for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 13 for 40 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros: 8-2, .264 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (hamstring), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press