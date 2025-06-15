García delivers 6th career walk-off hit in the 11th to give Rangers a 5-4 win over White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García delivered his his sixth career walk-off hit with an RBI single with two out in the 11th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

García hit a line drive to the wall in center field on the first pitch from reliever Tyler Alexander (3-7), scoring automatic runner Evan Carter. It was the only hit allowed by Alexander in three innings.

Rangers starter Jacob deGrom allowed two runs in six innings and struck out six. He left after throwing 82 pitches, trailing 2-1. Jacob Latz (1-0) pitched two hitless innings and struck out three for the win.

Chicago’s Kyle Teel ended deGrom’s stretch of 15 scoreless innings with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Luis Robert Jr. followed with an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

Josh Smith doubled leading off the fifth against reliever Brandon Eisert and scored on a one-out double by Corey Seager, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Smith went 2 for 5 — his sixth straight multi-hit game — and scored two runs.

Wyatt Langford greeted reliever Grant Taylor with a single in the seventh. Seager walked for a career-high ninth straight game and Marcus Semien doubled to tie it. Seager scored on a wild pitch for a 3-2 lead.

Mike Tauchman tied it with an RBI single in the eighth for Chicago, and Michael A. Taylor’s pinch-hit RBI double in the ninth pulled the White Sox even at 4-all.

Rookie Mike Vasil threw a career-high 71 pitches in his second career start for the White Sox. He stranded six runners through three of his four scoreless innings.

Key moment

Tyler Alexander loaded the bases with two out in the 10th before striking out Seager on a check swing that led to manager Bruce Bochy’s 88th career ejection.

Key stat

DeGrom hasn’t allowed more than two runs since April 11 against the Mariners — a span of 11 starts. That is one more than his previous best while pitching for the Mets.

Up next

The Rangers haven’t announced Sunday’s starter opposite Chicago RHP Aaron Civale (1-2, 4.91), who is making his first start after being acquired from Milwaukee on Friday.

