Dodgers and Giants meet to decide series winner

San Francisco Giants (41-30, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (42-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (3-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -180, Giants +150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles is 42-29 overall and 24-12 in home games. The Dodgers have a 27-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco is 41-30 overall and 19-19 in road games. The Giants have a 21-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 12 for 40 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has six doubles, 11 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 12 for 34 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 8-2, .240 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (neck), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press