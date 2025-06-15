Angels aim to stop road slide, play the Orioles

Los Angeles Angels (33-36, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (29-40, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (2-5, 2.92 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (1-5, 5.46 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -132, Angels +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the Baltimore Orioles looking to break a three-game road slide.

Baltimore has a 15-19 record at home and a 29-40 record overall. The Orioles have hit 78 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 33-36 record overall and an 18-20 record on the road. The Angels have a 17-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 11 home runs while slugging .462. Adley Rutschman is 12 for 36 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 18 home runs while slugging .479. Zach Neto is 13 for 42 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Angels: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan O’Hearn: day-to-day (ankle), Colton Cowser: day-to-day (soreness), Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press