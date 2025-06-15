Padres aim to break 3-game slide, take on the Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres (38-31, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (36-34, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (6-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (6-2, 3.18 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -133, Padres +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres are looking to break their three-game losing streak with a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 36-34 record overall and a 20-17 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 26-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego is 38-31 overall and 17-19 on the road. The Padres have a 20-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 48 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 10 for 37 with a double, two triples and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 19 doubles and 10 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 10 for 36 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Padres: 3-7, .243 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (undisclosed), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press