Gorman, Contreras each homer as Cardinals beat Brewers 8-5 to stop 6-game skid View Photo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a three-run homer, Willson Contreras added a solo shot in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 on Saturday to snap a six-game losing streak.

William Contreras hit a leadoff homer for Milwaukee that capped the scoring as the brothers both homered in the ninth inning.

Victor Scott had two RBIs for the Cardinals. Gorman’s homer, which chased starter José Quintana (4-2), made it 7-1 in the fifth.

Masyn Winn singled to lead off the game, Iván Herrera followed with a walk and Alec Burleson added a single that drove in Winn to give the Cardinals the lead for good.

Jackson Chourio hit a leadoff triple in the fourth and scored on a passed ball by Pedro Pagés. Sal Frelick hit a two-run double and Chourio followed with an RBI single in the fifth that trimmed Milwaukee’s deficit to 7-4.

Key moment

Nolan Arenado led off the fourth with a single, moved to second when Gorman followed with a walk and scored when Jordan Walker reached on a fielder’s choice that loaded the bases after a throwing error by third baseman Caleb Durbin. Scott added a two-run single that gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.

Key stat

Each of the Cardinals’ nine players who had a plate appearance recorded at least one hit.

Up next

Miles Mikolas (4-3, 4.48 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Sunday against Milwaukee’s Quinn Priester (4-2, 3.65 ERA) in the finale of the series.

