Rookie Cam Smith hits walkoff single to give Astros a thrilling 3-2 win over Twins

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Cam Smith hit a tiebreaking RBI single off closer Jhoan Duran with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Houston Astros a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Duran (4-2) walked Christian Walker with one out in the ninth and he moved to third on a two-out single by Jake Meyers. Smith then singled on a grounder to center to score Meyers for his first career walkoff hit and Houston’s fourth straight victory.

Closer Josh Hader (3-0) struck out two in a scoreless ninth for the win.

Both teams got strong performances from their starters. Houston’s Hunter Brown allowed three hits and two runs with a career-high 12 strikeouts in seven innings. Minnesota’s Joe Ryan yielded two hits and two runs while fanning seven in seven innings.

Yainer Diaz hit a two-run homer for Houston in the third and Brooks Lee tied it with his shot in the fifth that extended his career-long hitting streak to 14 games.

Bryan Abreu struck out three in a scoreless eighth for the Astros.

Brown plunked Byron Buxton on the left elbow to start the sixth before walking Trevor Larnach. But he retired the next three batters, with two strikeouts to escape the jam.

Buxton remained in the game for the bottom of the inning but was replaced in center field by Harrison Bader in the bottom of the seventh. The team said he had left because of a bruised left elbow.

Key moment

Smith’s single to win it.

Key stat

Brown has a 1.88 ERA, which ranks second in the American League.

Up next

Minnesota RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3, 5.74 ERA) opposes LHP Brandon Walter (0-0, 1.64) when the series concludes Sunday.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer