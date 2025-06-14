Giants bring 1-0 series advantage over Dodgers into game 2

San Francisco Giants (41-29, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (41-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (4-4, 3.42 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (1-0, 4.35 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -179, Giants +149; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 23-12 record in home games and a 41-29 record overall. The Dodgers have a 26-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco has a 41-29 record overall and a 19-18 record in road games. The Giants are 23-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 11 doubles, five triples and 23 home runs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 12 for 40 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Giants: 8-2, .239 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (neck), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press