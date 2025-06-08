Jonathan India hits a tiebreaking double as the Royals beat the White Sox 7-5

Jonathan India hits a tiebreaking double as the Royals beat the White Sox 7-5 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking double in Kansas City’s two-run seventh inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 7-5 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. each hit a two-run homer for Kansas City, which had lost three of four. Jac Caglianone went 4 for 4 in his sixth major league game.

The Royals also got a big lift from Michael Lorenzen (4-6), who pitched six effective innings for his first win since April 29. The right-hander went 0-3 with a 6.89 ERA in his previous six starts.

Miguel Vargas homered and drove in three runs for Chicago, which had won three in a row, matching a season high.

Vargas drew a bases-loaded walk and Edgar Quero added an RBI single as the White Sox rallied for three runs in the ninth. But then Witt robbed Austin Slater of a run-scoring hit with a terrific diving catch at shortstop.

With two out and the bases loaded, Carlos Estévez earned his 19th save when he struck out Tim Elko swinging.

White Sox right-hander Mike Vasil allowed two runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings in his first major league start.

Perez’s fifth homer tied it at 2 in the fourth, and the Royals went ahead to stay in the seventh.

India drove in pinch-runner Drew Waters with a grounder down the third base line. After Witt popped out, Maikel Garcia made it 4-2 with an RBI single off Jordan Leasure.

India tacked on a run-scoring single in the ninth.

Tyler Alexander (3-6) took the loss in his first game with Chicago, allowing one run and five hits in three innings. The lefty signed a one-year deal with the White Sox before the game.

The Royals finished with 16 hits, but they hit into five double plays.

Key moment

Witt made it 7-2 when he connected for his eighth homer in the ninth against Bryse Wilson.

Key stat

Caglianone went 2 for 21 in his first five games with Kansas City.

Up next

Royals: Following an off day, LHP Noah Cameron (2-1, 0.85 ERA) starts Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees.

White Sox: RHP Shane Smith (2-3, 2.45 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday night at Houston. RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 4.44) starts for the Astros.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer