Giants aim to stop road losing streak, face the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (45-40, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (42-42, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (5-9, 5.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -137, Giants +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to break a three-game road skid.

Arizona is 42-42 overall and 21-21 at home. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .254, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

San Francisco has a 20-23 record on the road and a 45-40 record overall. The Giants have gone 26-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 58 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 16 for 39 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 20 doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .261 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 5 for 37 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Giants: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Corbin Carroll: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (wrist), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press