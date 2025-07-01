Mets and Brewers postponed because of rain, rescheduled for day=night doubleheader on Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The opener of a three-game series between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets was postponed because of rain Tuesday and rescheduled as a day-night doubleheader.

The series is to begin Wednesday with the makeup game at 1:10 p.m. and the previously scheduled game at 7:10 p.m.

Freddy Peralta, who had been slated to start Tuesday, will start the day game for the Brewers and hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski will start the night game.

Clay Holmes was slated to pitch Tuesday for the Mets and will pitch one of the games. Rookie Blade Tidwell had been listed as the Mets’ probable starter for the regularly scheduled game on Wednesday.

The Mets are 3-13 since June 12 when Kodai Senga injured a hamstring covering first base against the Washington Nationals. New York returned home after getting outscored 30-4 in a three-game sweep at Pittsburgh.

New York held a players-only meeting after Saturday’s 9-2 loss, then lost Sunday’s seriess finale 12-1.

“I don’t think anybody’s prepared when it happens this quick,” manager Carlos Mendoza said before the game was postponed. “I think there’s a combination of a lot of things, injuries, but again I’m not going to sit here and make excuses. Every team will go through it. We got to continue to find a way to continue to find a way to get out of it, and we will because good players.

Milwaukee is 8-2 in it last 10 games and began Tuesday two games behind the Cubs in the NL Central. The Brewers are close to getting Brandon Woodruff back from right shoulder surgery.

Woodruff missed last season and could pitch this weekend in Miami, where he made his last start of 2023.

