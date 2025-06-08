Mariners aim to break losing streak in matchup with the Angels

Seattle Mariners (32-31, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (30-33, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-3, 8.56 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -170, Angels +143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners look to break a five-game skid with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 30-33 record overall and a 12-15 record at home. The Angels have hit 92 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

Seattle is 32-31 overall and 16-14 in road games. Mariners hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 17 home runs while slugging .479. Nolan Schanuel is 11 for 38 with four doubles and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has nine doubles and five home runs for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 13 for 38 with a double and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.39 ERA, even run differential

Mariners: 2-8, .233 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (groin), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (ankle), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press