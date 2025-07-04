Dodgers host the Astros to begin 3-game series

Houston Astros (52-35, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (56-32, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers (1-3, 6.61 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Dodgers: Ben Casparius (6-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -184, Astros +152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Friday.

Los Angeles is 56-32 overall and 33-14 in home games. The Dodgers have a 38-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston has gone 20-21 on the road and 52-35 overall. The Astros have gone 34-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 RBIs while hitting .246 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 11 for 39 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 47 RBIs for the Astros. Victor Caratini is 6 for 35 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .249 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Astros: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press