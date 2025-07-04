Blue Jays host the Angels to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (43-43, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (49-38, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -162, Angels +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Toronto is 49-38 overall and 29-16 at home. The Blue Jays have a 19-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 23-23 record in road games and a 43-43 record overall. The Angels have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .409.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Blue Jays with 15 home runs while slugging .513. Addison Barger is 11 for 39 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has 16 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 16 for 41 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .280 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Angels: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (knee), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press