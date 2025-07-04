Rangers visit the Padres to begin 3-game series

Texas Rangers (43-44, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (46-40, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kumar Rocker (3-4, 6.13 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -121, Rangers +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Texas Rangers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

San Diego is 46-40 overall and 25-14 in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.71 ERA, which ranks eighth in MLB play.

Texas is 43-44 overall and 17-25 on the road. The Rangers have gone 24-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 RBIs while hitting .261 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 12 for 35 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .203 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (side), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press