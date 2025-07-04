Giants visit the Athletics to open 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (47-41, third in the NL West) vs. Athletics (36-53, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Justin Verlander (0-5, 4.39 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (6-7, 5.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -110, Giants -110; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics begin a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The Athletics are 36-53 overall and 15-27 at home. The Athletics have a 17-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has a 22-24 record on the road and a 47-41 record overall. The Giants are 23-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 10 for 39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 17 home runs while slugging .476. Mike Yastrzemski is 9 for 40 with three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Giants: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (hamstring), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press