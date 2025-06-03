Yankees closer Luke Weaver goes on injured list with strained left hamstring View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Weaver’s twinge was felt throughout the New York Yankees’ fan base.

New York’s closer went on the 15-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, two days after he got hurt while warming up during a 7-3 victory at the Los Angeles Dodgers. He appears likely to be sidelined until early July or perhaps the All-Star break.

“Simply stepped off the back of the mound and just kind of got into a little bit of a hamstring stretch and just felt a little bit of an abnormal feeling,” Weaver said Tuesday. “A little alarming.”

Devin Williams, dropped as closer in late April with an 11.25 ERA in 10 games, regained the role in Weaver’s absence.

“It was just a product of him scuffling there for a few outings out of the gate,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I feel like over the last month he’s throwing the ball really well. He’s in a really good rhythm right now — fully expect him to be the dominant guy he’s been throughout his career.”

While the Yankees didn’t place a timeframe on Weaver’s return, the pitcher didn’t dispute an ESPN report’s estimate of four-to-six weeks.

“I don’t want to get wrapped up in the numbers and I also don’t want to discredit the timeline,” he said.

New York made six roster moves before Tuesday night’s series opener against Cleveland, also activating infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and right-hander Fernando Cruz from the injured list, recalling right-hander Yerry de los Santos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, optioning infielder Jorbit Vivas to the RailRiders and designating right-hander Carlos Carrasco for assignment.

A 31-year-old right-hander who can be a free agent this autumn, Weaver is 1-1 with a 1.05 ERA and eight saves in nine chances. He supplanted Clay Holmes as closer last September.

From May 20-22, Weaver became the first Yankees pitcher to appear on three consecutive regular-season days since Aroldis Chapman in September 2021, though Weaver’s first outing in that stretch was for just two pitches and the three totaled 18.

“It’s hard to pinpoint one thing,” Weaver said. “I know what my body is capable of. I was very blindsided by the fact that this happened.”

Williams, a two-time All-Star acquired from Milwaukee in December, is 2-2 with a 6.23 ERA in 25 games, saving five games in six chances while walking 12 and striking out 28 in 21 2/3 innings. He entered Tuesday with a 3.29 ERA, seven holds and one save in his prior 15 appearances, walking five in 13 2/3 innings.

New York made the IL placement retroactive to Monday and Boone said it wasn’t clear yet whether Weaver will need a platelet rich plasma injection.

“Definitely a blow, one that I think we can handle and withstand,” Boone said.

Jazz

Chisholm Jr. returns

Chisholm was batting sixth and playing third base. He missed 28 games after a strained right oblique at Baltimore on June 29.

Hitting .181 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 30 games, Chisholm played three games for Double-A Somerset from May 29 to June 1.

He made 29 starts at second before getting hurt and will move back to third, the position he played last year following his acquisition from Miami on July 27. Boone said Chisholm told him before last week’s road trip he was willing to play wherever needed.

“He feels at home at second, certainly, but he also knows how well he plays third base too,” Boone said.

DJ LeMahieu made his season debut May 13 after recovering from a strained left calf sustained during spring training and has been playing second. He is hitting .239 with one homer and five RBIs following a four-hit game Sunday, his first since June 26, 2021.

“DJ’s done a good job there since coming back,” Boone said. “Just wanting to get us settled as best we can, and feel like this is the best way to go.”

Jasson Domínguez out of starting lineup

New York’s switch-hitting rookie outfielder was out of the starting lineup, two days after jamming his left thumb during a headfirst slide at second on a stolen base in the fifth.

He is batting .247 with six homers and 25 RBIs, including .288 right-handed and .157 left-handed.

“Everything looks like it’s just going to be a couple-day thing,” Boone said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer