Structure Fire In Standard

Structure fire on Serrano Road in Standard area of Tuolumne County -- PGE camera View Photo

Standard, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a structure fire in the Standard area of Tuolumne County.

A large plume of black smoke can be seen in the image box photo. The flames broke out on Serrano Road near Mono Way and Cavalieri Road. Currently, there are no details regarding whether the flames have spread to any vegetation or whether nearby structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.