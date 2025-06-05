Rutschman’s homer and Kjerstad’s 2-run triple send Orioles past Mariners 3-2 for 5th straight win View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Heston Kjerstad put Baltimore ahead with a two-run triple in the seventh inning and the Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

Adley Rutschman hit a tying homer in the sixth for the Orioles (24-36), who have won eight of 10. They’ve taken back-to-back series for the first time all season and will go for their second consecutive three-game sweep Thursday.

Kjerstad lined a cutter from reliever Carlos Vargas (1-4) into the right-field corner to give Baltimore a 3-2 lead.

Seattle put two runners on with one out in the ninth, but Baltimore closer Félix Bautista retired the final two batters for his 11th save.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ZACH MARTIN

Associated Press