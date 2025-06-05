Twins visit the Athletics on 3-game road win streak

Minnesota Twins (34-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (23-40, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Thursday, 3:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: David Festa (0-0); Athletics: Mitch Spence (1-1, 4.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -179, Athletics +149; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Athletics.

The Athletics have a 23-40 record overall and a 9-22 record at home. The Athletics have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .253.

Minnesota has a 16-19 record in road games and a 34-27 record overall. Twins hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has 14 doubles and seven home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 14 for 38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 10 home runs while slugging .497. Willi Castro is 12 for 36 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .240 batting average, 8.79 ERA, outscored by 50 runs

Twins: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Pablo Lopez: day-to-day (shoulder), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (back), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press