Mets face the Dodgers leading series 2-1

New York Mets (39-23, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-25, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (4-2, 2.69 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Dodgers: Landon Knack (3-2, 4.58 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -148, Mets +124; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 37-25 overall and 22-11 in home games. The Dodgers have gone 14-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 15-16 record on the road and a 39-23 record overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Mets lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has nine doubles, four triples and 23 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 16 for 39 with six doubles and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has a .290 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 19 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Francisco Lindor is 13 for 42 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 8-2, .229 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tommy Edman: day-to-day (ankle), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press