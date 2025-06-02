Mets bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

New York Mets (37-22, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (36-23, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Paul Blackburn (0-0); Dodgers: Dustin May (3-4, 4.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -165, Mets +139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 36-23 record overall and a 21-9 record in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .345 on-base percentage, the top percentage in MLB play.

New York is 13-15 in road games and 37-22 overall. The Mets have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .414.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .365 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 21 walks and 38 RBIs. Andy Pages is 12 for 40 with two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 11 doubles and 10 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12 for 41 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Mets: 8-2, .252 batting average, 2.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: day-to-day (toe), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press