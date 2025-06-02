Red Sox open 3-game series at home against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (26-32, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (29-32, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-2, 3.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Red Sox: Richard Fitts (0-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -152, Angels +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday to start a three-game series.

Boston is 16-14 at home and 29-32 overall. The Red Sox have a 22-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 26-32 record overall and a 16-17 record in road games. The Angels have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .402.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 16 home runs while slugging .493. Jorge Soler is 10 for 39 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels: 3-7, .223 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Robert Stephenson: day-to-day (biceps), Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press