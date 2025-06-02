Athletics take on the Twins after Wilson’s 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (31-27, third in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (23-37, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (5-2, 2.57 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (1-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -160, Athletics +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics take on the Minnesota Twins after Jacob Wilson had four hits against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The Athletics have a 23-37 record overall and a 9-19 record in home games. Athletics hitters have a collective .417 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.

Minnesota has gone 13-19 in road games and 31-27 overall. The Twins have a 15-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBIs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 7 for 29 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ty France has eight doubles and four home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 9 for 31 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .265 batting average, 8.16 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

Twins: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Miguel Andujar: day-to-day (oblique), Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press