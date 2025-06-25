Red Sox try to break road losing streak, play the Angels

Boston Red Sox (40-41, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (39-40, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Richard Fitts (0-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (2-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -168, Angels +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox travel to the Los Angeles Angels looking to stop a four-game road slide.

Los Angeles has an 18-18 record at home and a 39-40 record overall. The Angels have gone 16-8 in games decided by one run.

Boston is 18-24 on the road and 40-41 overall. The Red Sox have gone 23-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Angels are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has 15 doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .278 for the Angels. Jo Adell is 7 for 35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Wilyer Abreu is fourth on the Red Sox with 22 extra base hits (nine doubles and 13 home runs). Trevor Story is 9 for 37 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (shoulder), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press