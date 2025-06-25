Greene leads Tigers against the Athletics after 4-hit game

Athletics (32-49, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-30, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (1-4, 4.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Tigers: Jack Flaherty (5-8, 4.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -167, Athletics +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Athletics after Riley Greene’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Detroit has a 27-12 record in home games and a 50-30 record overall. The Tigers have gone 20-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The Athletics are 32-49 overall and 17-22 on the road. The Athletics have hit 100 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greene leads the Tigers with 17 home runs while slugging .538. Javier Baez is 13 for 32 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has 15 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .353 for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 10 for 39 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .277 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press