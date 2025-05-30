Dodgers take on the Yankees in first of 3-game series

New York Yankees (35-20, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Max Fried (7-0, 1.29 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 4.68 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -132, Dodgers +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Yankees on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 34-22 record overall and a 19-8 record at home. The Dodgers have a 25-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 17-11 record in road games and a 35-20 record overall. The Yankees have the fifth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.26.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs while slugging .648. Freddie Freeman is 12 for 39 with four doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 14 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Yankees. Cody Bellinger is 12 for 37 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.91 ERA, even run differential

Yankees: 9-1, .245 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (side), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press