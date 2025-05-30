Blue Jays look to keep home win streak alive, host the Athletics

Athletics (23-34, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (28-28, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 3.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -166, Athletics +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Athletics looking to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Toronto has a 28-28 record overall and a 17-12 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 21-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The Athletics have a 23-34 record overall and a 14-15 record in road games. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks third in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 RBIs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 9 for 38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker ranks second on the Athletics with 23 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Nick Kurtz is 7 for 34 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .259 batting average, 7.38 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (back), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Erik Swanson: 60-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press