Junior Caminero’s 6 RBIs power Rays past Astros, ending Houston’s 4-game win streak View Photo

HOUSTON (AP) — Junior Caminero homered and drove in a career-high six RBIs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 13-3 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

The game was tied 3-all with no outs and two on in the seventh when Yandy Díaz’s RBI single put the Rays on top. Tampa Bay made it 5-3 when Jonathan Aranda reached and Díaz scored on a fielding error by first baseman Victor Caratini.

Caminero then connected off Bryan King (3-1) on his 11th homer this season to push the lead to 8-3.

The 21-year-old Caminero, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, drove in two more runs on a double in Tampa Bay’s five-run eighth that made it 13-3.

Jose Altuve and Yainer Diaz hit solo homers for the Astros, whose four-game winning streak was halted.

Altuve tied it at 3 with his shot to left-center field off Shane Baz with no outs in the sixth. It’s the third home run in three games for Altuve, who went deep twice Tuesday night.

The Rays took an early lead when Díaz drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Simpson walked to start the fourth and stole second base. He swiped third after a strikeout by Kameron Misner and scored on the play on a throwing error by Diaz, making it 2-0.

The Rays extended the lead to 3-0 on an RBI single by Caminero with two outs in the fifth.

Diaz homered with one out in the bottom of the inning before a double by Cam Smith. There were two outs in the inning when Mauricio Dubón drove in Smith with a single to cut the lead to 3-2.

Houston starter Ryan Gusto allowed four hits and two runs with four walks in 3 2/3 innings. Utility player César Salazar pitched the ninth for the Astros after they used five relievers following Gusto’s early exit. He hit one batter in a scoreless inning.

Baz yielded seven hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings. Edwin Uceta (4-1) got the last out of the sixth for the win.

Key moment

The three-run homer by Caminero that broke the game open in the seventh.

Key stat

The Rays had five stolen bases Thursday to give them an MLB-leading 81 this season. Three were by Simpson to bring his season total to 19, which ranks third in the majors.

Up next

Houston LHP Framber Valdez (4-4, 3.39 ERA) opposes RHP Ryan Pepiot (3-5, 3.55) when the series continues Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer