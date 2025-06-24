Athletics take road win streak into game against the Tigers

Athletics (32-48, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (49-30, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (2-7, 4.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-2, 2.06 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -299, Athletics +237; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they face the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 26-12 record at home and a 49-30 record overall. The Tigers have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.50.

The Athletics have a 32-48 record overall and a 17-21 record in road games. The Athletics have hit 98 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 37 extra base hits (20 doubles and 17 home runs). Javier Baez is 14 for 35 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 15 home runs while slugging .482. Luis Urias is 11 for 36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press