Red Sox enter matchup with the Angels on losing streak

Boston Red Sox (40-40, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-40, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (7-4, 2.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-5, 4.56 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -197, Angels +163; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox are looking to break their three-game skid with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 38-40 record overall and a 17-18 record at home. Angels hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Boston has an 18-23 record on the road and a 40-40 record overall. The Red Sox are 18-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Angels are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto leads the Angels with a .278 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 11 walks and 29 RBIs. Nolan Schanuel is 11 for 44 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Wilyer Abreu ranks fourth on the Red Sox with 22 extra base hits (nine doubles and 13 home runs). Marcelo Mayer is 4 for 30 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .209 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press