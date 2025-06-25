Ohtani may return to mound Saturday in Kansas City, manager Dave Roberts keeps option open-ended

DENVER (AP) — The National League manager for the All-Star Game already has ruled out one potential pitcher — Shohei Ohtani.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts kiddingly shut down the thought of using Ohtani in the Midsummer Classic with a quick, “no,” before Los Angeles opened a three-game series with the last-place Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Roberts was less clear about when Ohtani might take the mound again. It could be Saturday in Kansas City against the Royals.

“We’ll see. We’ll see,” said Roberts, who’s coaching the All-Star Game after winning last year’s NL pennant — and then World Series. “I’ve got to make sure I keep it open-ended.”

In his last outing Sunday, Ohtani threw 12 of 18 pitches for strikes against Washington as he struck out two. His fastball topped out at 98.8 mph. On June 16 versus San Diego, Ohtani made his first big league pitching appearance since 2023. He threw 28 pitches over an inning, surrendering two hits and one earned run.

The three-time MVP didn’t pitch in 2024 while recovering from arm surgery during his first season after signing a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dofgers.

As a designated hitter, Ohtani led the NL in Phase 1 of fan voting through Monday for the All-Star Game on July 15 in Atlanta. He began the night hitting .291 with 26 homers and 49 RBIs.

“That’s great. The fans love him,” Roberts said. “He’s the best player, and it’s going to be exciting for the fans to watch him in Atlanta.”

Any chance Ohtani participates in the Home Run Derby?

“That is a question for Shohei,” Roberts said. “I’m staying out of that.”

Any chance he hits leadoff?

“Yes,” Roberts said.

Notes: Righty Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) threw two scoreless innings Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He walked three and struck out one. “I think he came out of it fine,” Roberts said. “For the fact that it was his first (rehab appearance), we feel really good about it. … I think overall, in totality, we’re in a good spot.” … Righty Luis García (right adductor strain) traveled to Denver. “Not sure when his activation will be but you’re looking, obviously, in the next few days,” Roberts said. “It’s a good possibility.”

