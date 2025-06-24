Schmitt leads Giants against the Marlins following 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (31-45, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (44-34, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.68 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (0-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -185, Marlins +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins after Casey Schmitt had four hits against the Red Sox on Sunday.

San Francisco has a 25-14 record at home and a 44-34 record overall. The Giants have a 22-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Miami has a 31-45 record overall and a 14-21 record in road games. The Marlins have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 19 doubles and 16 home runs for the Giants. Schmitt is 13 for 33 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Agustin Ramirez leads the Marlins with 11 home runs while slugging .447. Jesus Sanchez is 6 for 34 with two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press