Phillies bring 9-game win streak into matchup with the Athletics

Philadelphia Phillies (34-18, first in the NL East) vs. Athletics (22-31, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (5-0, 1.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund (1-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -168, Athletics +141; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to prolong a nine-game win streak with a victory over the Athletics.

The Athletics are 22-31 overall and 8-19 in home games. The Athletics are 11-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Philadelphia has a 34-18 record overall and a 17-10 record on the road. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks third in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has a .342 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 11 doubles and five home runs. Miguel Andujar is 15 for 42 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 18 home runs, 40 walks and 40 RBIs while hitting .255 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 16 for 40 with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 0-10, .230 batting average, 7.37 ERA, outscored by 44 runs

Phillies: 9-1, .279 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press