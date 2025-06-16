Padres take on the Dodgers after Tatis’ 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (39-31, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (2-5, 4.28 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -156, Padres +131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Fernando Tatis Jr. had four hits on Sunday in an 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles has a 25-12 record in home games and a 43-29 record overall. The Dodgers have the top team on-base percentage in MLB play at .340.

San Diego has an 18-19 record on the road and a 39-31 record overall. The Padres are 20-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .336 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 21 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Ohtani is 13 for 39 with two home runs and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, three triples and three home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 14 for 43 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Jackson Merrill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press