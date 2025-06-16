Yankees host the Angels to begin 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (33-37, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (42-28, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (3-3, 3.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -207, Angels +170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels to start a four-game series.

New York has gone 21-12 at home and 42-28 overall. The Yankees are 28-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles is 33-37 overall and 18-21 on the road. The Angels are second in the AL with 100 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 26 home runs while slugging .756. Jazz Chisholm is 10 for 32 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 47 RBIs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 9 for 33 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Angels: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press