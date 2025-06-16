Giancarlo Stanton set to make season debut for Yankees after missing first 70 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was activated Monday and set to start at designated hitter against the Los Angeles Angels after missing New York’s first 70 games because of inflammation in the tendons of both elbows.

Stanton was 3 for 11 with 4 RBIs in three rehab games last week with Double-A Somerset, an assignment cut short by rainy weather.

Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins. Entering Monday, he had missed 364 of 940 games (39%) since the beginning of the 2019 season.

The 35-year-old appeared in 114 games last season, hitting .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs, then had seven homers in 14 postseason games and was voted the MVP of the AL Championship Series.

Stanton was activated from the 60-day injured list and infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes was designated for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB