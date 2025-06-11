Robert and Smith help the Chicago White Sox top the Houston Astros 4-2

Robert and Smith help the Chicago White Sox top the Houston Astros 4-2 View Photo

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. homered, Shane Smith pitched six effective innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Edgar Quero had two RBIs as last-place Chicago won for the fourth time in five games.

Robert hit a run-scoring double in the second and his sixth homer in the fourth, a solo drive to left-center off Lance McCullers Jr. (1-2). He also made a sliding catch on Jake Meyers’ liner to center in the eighth, stranding runners on the corners.

Smith (3-3) allowed one run and seven hits in his second straight win.

Grant Taylor, one of Chicago’s top prospects, worked a 1-2-3 seventh in his major league debut. He hit 101.5 mph on his first pitch, a ball to Victor Caratini.

Brandon Eisert handled the ninth for his second save.

Isaac Paredes and Yainer Diaz each hit a sacrifice fly for Houston in the opener of a six-game homestand. McCullers permitted four runs and four hits in five innings.

Chicago scored two runs in the third to open a 3-0 lead. With two out and the bases loaded, Quero hit a two-run single to left.

Key moment

Meyers and Caratini hit back-to-back singles in the fourth, but Shane Smith got Cam Smith to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Key stat

Smith has won back-to-back starts for the first time in his career. The 25-year-old right-hander went into the game leading all MLB rookies with a 2.45 ERA.

Up next

Sean Burke (3-6, 4.03 ERA) is expected to pitch Wednesday for the White Sox against Ryan Gusto (3-3, 4.78 ERA) in the second of a three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb