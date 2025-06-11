Yastrzemski’s RBI single caps a 4-run 9th, Giants beat the Rockies 6-5 for 6th straight 1-run win View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a go-ahead single in a four-run ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Tuesday night for their sixth win in a row — all by one run.

Colorado has lost four straight following its first three-game winning streak and fell to a major league-worst 12-54.

Willy Adames and Casey Schmitt homered for the Giants.

Jake Bird, Seth Halvorsen, Tyler Kinley had retired 12 consecutive batters and Colorado led 5-2 before Schmitt’s home run off Zach Agnos (0-3) leading off the ninth. Heliot Ramos hit a sacrifice fly and Wilmer Flores a tying single before Yastrzemski’s go-ahead hit.

Erik Miller (3-0) relieved with a runner on third and two outs in the eighth, walked Mickey Moniak and struck out Ryan Ritter. Camilo Doval gave up two hits and a walk but got Jordan Beck to ground into a 5-4-3 double play and Thairo Estrada to fly out with runners at the corners for his 10th save in 13 chances.

Jung Hoo Lee led off the game with a triple and Adames followed with a sacrifice fly.

Ryan Ritter had a RBI single and Ryan McMahon and Kyle Farmer each hit a solo shot before Hunter Goodman and Doyle tripled in Colorado’s two-run eighth.

Key moment

Estrada fouled off three 0-2 pitches in the ninth, then flied out on a cutter.

Key stat

San Francisco, which leads the major leagues with 17 one-run wins, are the first team to win six consecutive games by one run since the 1989 California Angels.

Up next

Robbie Ray (8-1, 2.44 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Wednesday for the Giants against Kyle Freeland (1-8, 5.19 ERA) in the second of a three-game series.

___

