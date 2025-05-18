Athletics aim to break skid in matchup with the Giants

Athletics (22-24, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (27-19, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (0-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -163, Athletics +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics, on a four-game losing streak, play the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 27-19 record overall and a 15-7 record at home. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .389.

The Athletics have a 22-24 record overall and a 14-11 record in road games. The Athletics have an 11-19 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 12 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 17 for 35 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has five home runs, nine walks and 26 RBIs while hitting .333 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 12 for 34 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .243 batting average, 7.95 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luis Matos: day-to-day (shoulder), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Timothy McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press